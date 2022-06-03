Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%.

“While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon.”

Musk made the comments in an email to executives, Reuters reported.

Biden trumpeted the jobs numbers for May. They showed that the economy added 390,000 jobs and that unemployment remained unchanged at 3.6%. Some economists also were encouraged by figures showing a slowdown in wage growth as a factor that could slow inflation.

Musk has yet to respond to Biden’s remarks. Earlier on Friday, he announced his endorsement of developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, which is on Tuesday.

Biden said that there is “no denying that high prices, particularly around gasoline and food, are a real problem for people. But there is every reason for the American people to feel confident that we will meet these challenges.”

Musk has complained that the administration has “done everything it can to sideline and ignore Tesla, even though we have made twice as many EVs as [the] rest of U.S. industry combined.” Musk’s SpaceX also is planning a mission to the moon. NASA last year awarded SpaceX to develop the lunar lander