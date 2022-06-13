Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Skip to main content
Michael R. Jackson, Jennifer Hudson at the 75th annual Tony Awards Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga.

Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming.

