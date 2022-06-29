Jennifer Connelly & Ben Whishaw To Star In Alice Englert’s ‘Bad Behaviour’

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw are set to star in Bad Behaviour, which marks the directorial debut for Alice Englert. Ana Scotney and Dasha Nekrasova Karan Gill and Marlon Williams round out the cast.

The film is a dark comedy about Lucy (Connelly), a former child actress who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon (Whishaw) while she also navigates the close yet turbulent relationship with her stunt performer daughter, Dylan (Englert).

Bad Behaviour is produced by Desray Armstrong and Molly Hallam, and executive produced by Stephen Braun of Bee-Hive Productions. The independent film’s production is taking place in New Zealand and is financed with funds from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, Fulcrum Media Finance and Bee-Hive Productions with additional support from AHI Films and Images&Sound. CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures will co-represent the sale of North America with Protagonist handling ROW sales. AHI Films will distribute theatrically in Australia and New Zealand.



Connelly can currently be seen starring in Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise. The blockbuster premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, opening in theatres Friday, May 27th and has broken records grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Whishaw was most recently seen in the lead role of Adam Kay’s hit TV series adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt and reprised of his role as Q in the hugely anticipated James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die. Englert, who wrote the screenplay and is also directing the film, can most recently be seen in the Sundance 2022 premiering film You Won’t Be Alone by Goran Stolevski and Starz’s upcoming series reimagining Dangerous Liaisons alongside Kosar Ali and Lesley Manville.



