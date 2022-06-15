Wrestler Jeff Hardy Suspended By AEW After DUI Arrest, Faces Felony Charge

Former WWE champion and new-ish star of the Turner networks’ All Elite Wrestling franchise Jeff Hardy was arrested on a drunk driving charge in Volusia County, Florida on Monday night.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Hardy, 44, was “also charged with driving on a suspended license and violating a restriction which required him to have a DUI interlock device in his vehicle.”

It is reportedly Hardy’s third drunk-driving arrest in the past 10 years and a third-degree felony. The news prompted AEW President and CEO Tony Kahn to speak out.

“We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon,” Khan tweeted. “AEW does not condone Jeff’s alleged behavior.”

Khan announced there would be repercussions.

“We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”

The Associated Press reported that Hardy was released on a $3,500 bond.

All Elite Wrestling is the second-largest wrestling promoter in the United States and the AEW franchise is important to the Turner networks. AEW Dynamite airs live each week on TBS, while another weekly television program, AEW Rampage, is seen on TNT.