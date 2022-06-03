Jayanta Jenkins Exits As Head Of Content Marketing For Disney Branded Television & Nat Geo Content

Jayanta Jenkins is leaving his post as head of Content Marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content after a year and a half. His last day is June 10.

Jenkins joined Disney in December 2020 as head of Content Marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content, overseeing all marketing and publicity for the content created by both divisions. His appointment was revealed in Peter Rice’s big Disney General Entertainment restructuring announcement in November 2020, which saw the portfolio’s marketing operations split into three areas overseen by Jenkins; Shannon Ryan, President of Content Marketing, Hulu and General Entertainment; and FX’s marketing president Stephanie Gibbons. Jenkins reported to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, who succeeded Gary Marsh in the post last year, and Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content. Davis and Monroe announced Jenkins’ departure in an internal memo this morning. A replacement is expected to be named soon.

“A creative powerhouse, Jayanta was originally recruited to lead marketing for Disney Channel – a role that rapidly expanded to encompass oversight of content marketing and publicity across Disney Branded Television and National Geographic,” Davis and Monroe said in the joint note to staff. “He leaned into the challenge, leading a newly-integrated, cross-functional team during a period of unprecedented growth for our businesses – all while most of us were working remotely! Throughout, Jayanta has been a tremendously thoughtful, collaborative and gracious partner, and we will miss him.”

In his role, Jenkins led a centralized team responsible for all creative marketing, media planning, publicity, talent relations, events and award strategy activities promoting the content created by National Geographic Content and Disney Branded Television. He oversaw the development and execution of campaigns to create awareness, drive tune-in and affinity building for brand programming and franchises, working closely with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s network commercial marketing team and Disney+ marketing team.

“When I first joined you 18 months ago, I embraced the opportunity to try something new. I have loved my experience here and it has provided me immense personal and professional growth,” Jenkins said in a company email. “But I’ve always been one to lead my life with self-awareness, and that has led me to realize that I want to focus on what I love most, my genuine passion, which is working on creative.”

Prior to joining Disney, Jenkins was global executive creative director at Cheil Worldwide, Samsung’s in-house agency, where he led global initiatives for Samsung Mobile. He also served as Twitter’s first global head of Creative, and also held creative leadership roles at Apple Beats by Dre, Chiat/Day, Wieden+Kennedy and The Martin Agency.

Here are Jenkins’ internal note and Davis and Monroe’s memo:

From Jenkins:

Team –

I am writing today to share some news with you.

When I first joined you 18 months ago, I embraced the opportunity to try something new. I have loved my experience here and it has provided me immense personal and professional growth. But I’ve always been one to lead my life with self-awareness, and that has led me to realize that I want to focus on what I love most, my genuine passion, which is working on creative. So, I wanted to share that I will be leaving Disney next Friday, June 10th. My plan is to return to my roots, after I spend more time this summer with my son.

Upon reflection, I realize that my entire career has been filled with trying new things. Making yourself venture outside of your comfort zone in order to grow is what this is all about. As the quote goes, “Take the risk… or lose the chance.” And the opportunity this job provided me did just that.

I’m proud of the important, award-winning and culturally relevant work we have done together, and it has been my pleasure and privilege to work alongside each of you. I have learned so much, and will always be grateful for this opportunity. My successor will be inheriting an incredible team.

Thank you for all your support and I wish you all the best. Please stay in touch.

Jayanta

From Davis and Monroe:

As many of you may have heard, Jayanta Jenkins will be leaving us next Friday. We wanted to take this opportunity to share our respect and appreciation for all that he contributed to Disney Branded Television and National Geographic during his time with us.

A creative powerhouse, Jayanta was originally recruited to lead marketing for Disney Channel – a role that rapidly expanded to encompass oversight of content marketing and publicity across Disney Branded Television and National Geographic. He leaned into the challenge, leading a newly-integrated, cross-functional team during a period of unprecedented growth for our businesses – all while most of us were working remotely!

Throughout, Jayanta has been a tremendously thoughtful, collaborative and gracious partner, and we will miss him.

We are working to announce a successor soon, but for now, please join us in wishing Jayanta all the happiness he deserves, and nothing but the best in his next endeavors.

-Ayo and Courteney