Jason White Exits As MTV Entertainment CMO, Amy Campbell To Replace Him

Jason White is leaving as CMO of MTV Entertainment after a little over a year on the job. He will be succeeded by MTV veteran Amy Campbell who had been promoted to EVP Marketing when White joined the company as CMO in April 2021.

Campbell will oversee marketing, creative and social engagement across the MTVE portfolio, reporting to President Chris McCarthy and serving on his leadership team. She also will work closely with MTVE’s Social Impact team across three key areas: civic engagement, mental health and social justice.

White, former Global Head of Marketing for Beats by Dr. Dre, joined MTVE from top cannabis provider Curaleaf where he served as CMO.

Campbell, who joined MTV Networks in 2000 as executive producer, has held various brand creative-focused executive positions across MTV Networks.

McCarthy announced the transition in an internal memo:

Hey everyone,

I have some news to share with you today about Jason White and Amy Campbell.

Jason has decided to step down and I have named Amy Campbell our new CMO.

Jason White

From the day he joined MTV Entertainment, Jason has been a passionate advocate for our brands and a great partner to me and the senior team. In his time here, Jason made a lasting impact including leading the creation of our new approach to marking commemorative months and events (Know Me, Hear Me, See Me) and has driven several key initiatives with clients and social partners.

Jason is an incredibly positive leader whose optimistic outlook is infectious. We will miss him. On a personal note, I am very thankful for his can-do attitude. Jumping into a new job during a pandemic while working remotely is not easy for anyone – but Jason made it look that way.

Please join me in thanking Jason for his contributions to our brands and wish him all the very best as he writes his next chapter.

Amy Campbell

Thankfully, we have an incredibly deep bench of talented executives, and I am thrilled to share that one of them – Amy Campbell – will be our next Chief Marketing Officer.

Amy has a long and impressive history with our company. She started out as an Executive Producer, where she led the production for MTV and MTV2 commercials, including the 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show Short Film. Shortly after, she was elevated to VP, On Air Promos before advancing to SVP, Brand Creative at MTV, then VH1 and Logo. Since 2020, Amy has been EVP, Marketing & Brand Creative and served as interim CMO.

Anyone who has worked with Amy can attest, she is one of the smartest, hardest working and most creative leaders in the industry. MTV Entertainment is what it is today in large part because of Amy. She has lived and breathed life into many of our biggest initiatives, from overseeing our biggest launches including Yellowstone, The Challenge, and South Park to delivering impactful prosocial campaigns like “Save Our Moms” (maternal health), “+1 The Vote” (civic engagement) and “#AloneTogether” with The Ad Council (Covid/mental health).

Amy has consistently and expertly navigated us through many transitions with purpose-driven leadership. In addition to her business acumen, she’s been vital in helping create our workplace culture, including leading a diversity & inclusion initiative designed to recruit up and coming designers and producers as well as serving as a beloved mentor to junior staff.

Please join me in congratulating Amy on this much deserved promotion.

Thanks,

Chris