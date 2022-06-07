Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

John Hillcoat To Direct Feature Adaptation Of J.G. Ballard Novella ‘Running Wild’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Watch: Emotional Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey Makes Plea For Gun Reform At WH Briefing
Read the full story

Jason Bateman Exits Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans Film ‘Artemis’ Due To Creative Differences

Jason Bateman Scarlett Johansson
Jason Bateman, Scarlett Johansson Deadline

Jason Bateman has exited from the director’s chair on Artemis, the big feature film package starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans that Deadline told you in March that Apple swooped in to acquire in a $100 million-plus deal.

Johansson is producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script.

We’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I’m told that both sides respect the other’s work and will continue to hunt for the right project to collaborate on down the road.

Plot details for Artemis are being kept tightly under wraps, but the project is set against the space race. The screenplay hails from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo.

Bateman just wrapped the fourth and final season of his Netflix series Ozark.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad