You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Fatal Attraction’: Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson & Brian Goodman Join Paramount+ Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Axes Another 300 Staff, Taking Total Layoffs To More Than 450
Read the full story

Filmmaker Behind Discovery+’s Donald Trump Documentary Meets With January 6th Committee, Calls Conversation “Thorough”

(Photo by Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Alex Holder, the filmmaker who is behind Discovery+’s upcoming documentary on Donald Trump, met with the January 6th Committee on Thursday at the Capitol.

He said in a statement, “As I’ve stated previously, I have provided the committee with all requested materials and am fully cooperating with the investigation.

He added, “I have no further comment at this time other than to say that our conversation was thorough and I appreciated the opportunity to share more context about my project.”

The committee subpoenaed footage from three-part project, Unprecedented, as Holder has said that he received “unparalleled access and exclusive interviews” with Trump, his children, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence. CNN reported that Holder’s attorney, Russell Smith, said that his client cooperated with the committee because there were “inconsistencies” in statements made by Trump and his family with previous footage.

Smith said in a statement that the Trumps “did not request, and were not granted, any editorial control over the series. To the contrary, Alex Holder said that the outset that he would have full editorial control. The Trumps also did not request ay contractural right of control, or review, so there is none.”

CNN also obtained footage from the documentary showing Pence being interviewed after the January 6th attack. During the interview, he received an email from one of his staffers that included a draft House resolution calling on him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. Pence told his aide, “Yeah, excellent.”

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad