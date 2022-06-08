C-SPAN Preps All Angles As Pool For January 6th Committee Hearing: “We Wanted To Make Sure All Of Our Bases Were Covered”

Television crews and technicians prepare the Cannon Caucus Room for Thursday night's hearing by the House select committee investigating the attack of Jan. 6.

When C-SPAN covers the January 6th Committee’s first primetime hearing, viewers will get coverage from more vantage points that the typical session.

The public affairs network is serving as the pool for broadcast and cable media, and will cover the hearing with seven cameras in the stately Cannon Caucus Room, a 74-feet-long and 54-foot-wide venue.

“This is not a normal hearing. There is a little more structure to it,” said Phelix Andrew Jones, C-SPAN Networks’ senior tech. “We wanted to provide as many sources as we could, but we wanted all of those sources to be substantive. We wanted to make sure all of our bases were covered.”

A typical hearing, he said, has three cameras: One for the committee, one for the witnesses and one for a wide shot of the room.

This time, C-SPAN will a robotic “head on” camera, getting “cover” shots of the dais; a manned “head on” camera to get shots of committee members; a manned “cut” camera, to get shots of members at the dais or of witnesses and their table; a robotic witness camera; and another witness camera. There also will be two “high and wide” cameras of the room and the dais, and from behind the witness table looking at the dais. They also will have a multimedia media feed, to capture video, graphics, charts and quotes.

The hearing reportedly will be much more audio-visual heavy than is typical, as the committee presents their findings so far. James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, has been advising on the presentation.

The hearing reportedly will include testimony from Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who was following the right wing group The Proud Boys as the Capitol was attacked, and Caroline Edwards, a Capitol police officer who was injured. There also have been reports that the committee plans to show testimony from witnesses including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

The Cannon Caucus Room, with its Corinthian pilasters and detailed ceiling, “has long hosted luncheons, receptions, and committee meetings,” according the House’s own history. It was “perhaps most famous as the site of some of the most publicized hearings of the House Un-American Activities Committee.”

Jones said that the room “is a cavernous, elegant room, almost like a ballroom.” For media purposes, and certainly for a high-profile hearing, it’s also been modernized. He said that it’s had a fresh coat of paint and has brand new fiber lines.

The hearing started at 8 PM ET on Thursday.