January 6 Committee Primetime Hearing Watched By More Than 19 Million, Early Results Show

The January 6th Committee’s first primetime hearing drew more that 19 million viewers across nine networks in early ratings figures, with the expectation that it will surpass 20 million when final figures are released later today.

The committee claimed that Donald Trump was “at the center” of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results. The two-hour event drew coverage across broadcast and cable networks, and was an attempt by the committee to command attention of the public to the January 6th attack on the Capitol and what they say is an ongoing threat to democracy.

According to the preliminary results, ABC drew 4.88 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 4.16 million, NBC with 3.56 million, CBS with 3.37 million, CNN with 2.62 million, Fox Business Network with 223,128, CNBC with 158,439, Newsmax with 137,268 and NewsNation with 59,580. The numbers are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News.

Fox News Channel did not carry the hearing and instead stuck with its primetime lineup of opinion hosts. Fox News averaged 2.83 million viewers from 8 PM ET to 11 PM ET. Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum instead anchored coverage on Fox Business Network. They later appeared along with Shannon Bream on a two hour late night special, from 11 PM to 1 AM, drawing 1.3 million viewers.