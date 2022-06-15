‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Gina Rodriguez Set To Lead Amazon Missing Plane Thriller Series ‘Last Known Position’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is lining up a TV series adaptation of QCode mystery thriller podcast Last Known Position and has set Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez — who starred in the scripted pod — as lead actress and executive producer.

Last Known Position charts the fallout of a brand new state-of-the-art American commercial jetliner vanishing on its maiden voyage over the Pacific. The ensuing air crash investigation discovers evidence of a creature of the deep that may have been responsible.

Premiering in late December 2021, the podcast was created by writer Luke Passmore (Archenemy) and directed and executive-produced by John Wynn (The Rising Hawk). Passmore is attached to adapt and executive-produce the series.

Along with Gina Rodriguez and Luke Passmore, executive producers for the series will be Rob Herting, Sandra Yee Ling, and Michele Zarate on behalf of QCode; Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy and Jeremy Platt on behalf of Automatik; and Molly Breeskin on behalf of I Can and Will Productions.

The eight-episode first season of the podcast also starred James Purefoy, Manny Jacinto, Olivia Cheng, Ashley Bell, JR Bourne, Travis Joe Dixon, Matthew Henerson, Jessica Oyelowo, Venk Potula and Giovanna Quinto. It’s not clear yet whether any of those actors will be back for the TV update.

Among QCode podcasts to be picked up for series or film adaptation to date are Gaslight (New Regency), The Edge of Sleep (New Regency), Ellen (New Regency), From Now (Amazon Studios), Dirty Diana (Amazon Studios), Carrier (Amblin Partners), The Left Right Game (Amazon Studios), and Blackout (Chernin Entertainment).

Rodriguez is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Passmore is represented by Grandview and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger and Lighter. Wynn is represented by Gersh and Grandview.