Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley and Avantika To Star In Screem Gems’ ‘Horrorscope’

EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley and Avantika have been cast as the leads in Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment’s Horrorscope, based on Alloy’s same-name novel, written by Nicholas Adams. Humberly González and Wolfgang Novogratz have also joined the cast.

Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen wrote the script and will make their feature film directorial debut. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are producing through Alloy, along with Scott Glassgold of Ground Control. Cohen & Halberg are also on board to executive produce.

The story follows a group of college friends who after getting their horoscopes read, begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal or can they change what’s written in the stars?

The pic is set for a fall start and is being overseen by Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar and Lariah Perara at Screen Gems.

Best known for playing Peter Parker’s best pal Ned in the Spider-Man franchise, Batalon is set to produce and star as the titular character Reginald Baskin in Syfy’s Reginald The Vampire this fall. He is also set to star in Netflix’s heist thriller, Lift, opposite Kevin Hart. He also starred in Netflix’s Let It Snow, Every Day for MGM; and the independent films The True Don Quixote; Blood Fest; Dish and Banana Split.

Boden will star in A&E/Lifetime MOW series Flowers In The Attic: The Origins, set to premiere on July 9 as well as Screen Gems’ The Invitation, which will be theatrically released in August. Her other credits include Uncharted, Lifetime’s I Am Elizabeth Smart, ITV series Mr. Selfridge, BBC series Wolfblood, guest starred on AMC’s Humans, and she has a recurring role in the Sky series Domina. She has recently guest starred in the Sony International series Alex Rider, Hawaii Five-0 for CBS, as well as the YouTube Red series Origin.

Bradley most recently wrapped a pivotal role in the buzzy hit series, Industry, for HBO MAX. Prior to that, he starred in the feature film, Wrong Turn: The Foundation, and indie feature Butter, alongside Mira Sorvino. Bradley‘s other television credits include The 100, All American and Riverdale for CW, Fantasy Island for FOX, and All About The Washingtons for Netflix.

Avantika most recently starred opposite Rebel Wilson in Senior Year, which was #1 movie globally on Netflix for two weeks after its release in May. Her previous credits include a recurring role in the Disney+ series Diary of A Future President, from executive producer Gina Rodriguez; the Netflix feature Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler.

González recently wrapped shooting season 2 of the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia reprising her breakout role as Sophie from Season 1. She will next be seen opposite Jason Momoa in the Netflix feature Slumberland. She also recently starred in the Universal feature Nobody and the Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Novogratz is most recognizable for his supporting actor roles in the Alice Wu written/directed coming-of-age dramedy The Half of It and opposite KJ Apa and Jacob Latimore in The Last Summer. His other credits include Karen Maine’s cult favorite film Yes, God, Yes, starring Natalia Dyer, hit Netflix romantic-dance-comedy Feel The Beat, opposite Sofia Carson, Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation and the Netflix teen romance, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

In addition to writing this year’s Moonfall and the upcoming, Distant, Ivy, and The Expendables 4, Cohen, along with Halberg, were the debut entrants into Screen Gems Horor Lab, Scream Gems, where they directed the short film, Blink, which debuted this past March to rave reviews at SXSW’s Midnight Shorts Section and was produced by Glassgold alongside Halberg.

Batalon is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson. Boden is represented by Thruline Entertainment and Olivia Bell Management UK. Cohen and Halberg are repped by Verve, Anonymous Content and attorney Todd Rubenstein. Novogratz is repped by Entertainment 360, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Avantika is repped by Greene & Associates Talent, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. González is repped by The Characters Talent Agency, Atlas Artists and Paradigm.