Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra Join Next ‘Scream’ Pic For Spyglass And Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra are the latest additions to latest Scream installment at Paramount and Spyglass Media. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are reprising their roles after making their first appearance in the most recent sequel with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct. Hayden Panettiere is returning to reprise her role from a previous installment and Dermot Mulroney is also on board.

The new outing is due to shoot this summer and follows the bloody success of the fifth installment, released in January, which grossed more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide. Plot details are being kept under wraps outside of it following the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

The pic will be released on March 31, 2023.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are penning the script. Vanderbilt will also produce along with his Project X Entertainment partners Paul Neinstein and William Sherak. Original Scream scribe Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

Champion can be seen next in his breakout role the next Avatar: The Way of Water and will reprise the role in following sequels. He also has Retribution at StudioCanal. He is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment. Segarra is best known for his role on Arrow and can be seen next in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. He is repped by CAA, ATA Management and Jackoway, Tyerman, Austin

Liberato recently wrapped production on Totally Killer for Amazon. She is repped by Entertaiment 360 and Innovatitve. Nekoda was most recently seen in Disney+’s Sneakerella. She is repped by DaCosta Talent Management and Entertainment 360.