‘Ironheart’: Manny Montana Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls alum Manny Montana is set as a series regular opposite Dominique Thorne in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart, Deadline has learned. Details about his character are kept under wraps. A rep for Marvel had no comment.

Ironheart, which is now filming, stars Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

In addition to Williams, Montana joins Anthony Ramos, whose casting in the project was previously revealed by Deadline. Lyric Ross also is believed to have a role in the series.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

Montana starred on NBC’s Good Girls for four seasons as one of the core series regulars. He is recurring on the current season of FX’s Mayans M.C. and also recurs on the upcoming season of HBO’s Westworld. Montana is repped by Innovative Artists and Trademark Talent.