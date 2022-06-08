‘Inside Job’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of Inside Job, the adult animated conspiracy theory comedy series from Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi and creator Alex Hirsch. The renewal was announced Wednesday on Day 3 of Netflix’s Geeked Week. It comes ahead of the launch of Season 1, Part 2, with a premiere date TBA.

Inside Job was given a 20-episode order when the series was announced and was split into two parts. The first 10 episodes launched on October 22. You can a watch a teaser clip of Part 2 above.

Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke lead the cast of the series, which also features Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell and Brett Gelman.

Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Takeuchi executive produces and serves as showrunner. Hirsch co-executive produces. The project falls under Takeuchi and Hirsch’s development deal with the streaming giant.