Inbar Lavi, Jake McLaughlin, Ray Panthaki & Shaun Sipos To Star In Indie Thriller ‘Black Diamond’

EXCLUSIVE: Inbar Lavi (Lucifer), Jake McLaughlin (Black Bird), Ray Panthaki (The Serpent Queen) and Shaun Sipos (Outer Range) have signed on to star in the indie thriller Black Diamond, from writer-director Judd Bloch.

The film centers on a young woman who would appear to be living an idyllic life with her hedge funder boyfriend atop a ski mountain in Telluride. But a late afternoon misstep with a local cowboy handyman shatters that life and turns it into a deadly triangle of lust, obsession and murder.

Warner Davis and Todd Friedman are producing for Hemlock Circle Productions, alongside Dominic Rustam of Three Six Zero Group, and Brian Levy.

Lavi has previously appeared in films including Sorry for Your Loss, The Last Witch Hunter and For the Love of Money, along with such series as Lucifer, Stumptown, Imposters, The Last Ship, Castle and Sons of Anarchy. She’ll next be seen in the fourth season of Netflix’s Fauda and Geert Heetebrij’s thriller, Vronika.

McLaughlin has been cast in ABC’s drama pilot Will Trent and will also soon be seen on Apple TV+’s series Black Bird with the late Ray Liotta, and the thriller Homestead from director Marcos Efron. The actor has previously appeared in films including Savages, Safe House and Warrior, along with such series as Quantico and Crash.

Panthaki is known for turns in films like SAS: Red Notice, Official Secrets, Colette and 28 Days Later…, as well as such series as Gangs of London and EastEnders, and will next be seen on Starz’s miniseries, The Serpent Queen.

Sipos currently stars on Prime Video’s series Outer Range, and has also been seen on series including Krypton and The Vampire Diaries, among others. Notable film credits include Texas Chainsaw, Hick and Comeback Season.

Lavi is represented by Justice & Ponder and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; McLaughlin by Paradigm and Entertainment 360; Panthaki by CAA, Creative Artists Management in the UK and Alan Siegel Entertainment; and Sipos by The Characters Talent Agency and Mosaic.