IMAX & Pathe Live Partner To Bring French Band Indochine To Cinemas This Fall

EXCLUSIVE: IMAX and Pathé Live have set a new partnership to bring French pop-rock band Indochine to IMAX screens this fall. On Saturday June 25, the sold-out Indochine – Central Tour concert at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France will be shot with 22 IMAX-certified cameras. This will be the first concert ever released through the Filmed for IMAX camera program when rollout begins across France and select markets on November 23. It will then screen for one-evening only in non-IMAX cinemas the following day. IMAX currently has 17 theaters across France.

Outside of France, the concert will play in Belgium, Switzerland and other select markets, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Indochine was formed in Paris in 1981. It became successful in Francophonie, Europe, and Latin America in the 80s, with songs like “L’Aventurier” and “Canary Bay.” The band has sold over 13 million albums and singles, making it the best-selling French band of all time.

Celebrating Indochine’s 40th anniversary, the Central Tour has sold more than 400,000 tickets over its six stadium shows. It was launched at the Stade de France on May 21 in front of 97,036 fans — a record-breaking attendance across all events held at the iconic stadium (sport and concert events combined). The live show features a 147-foot high central tower and the specially designed biggest led screen ever used in a live concert (27,000 sq ft/1,400 led panels).

The concert film is directed by Hans Pannecoucke, produced by KMS, Sony Music and JYL Productions and distributed exclusively in cinemas by Pathé Live.

“IMAX continues to be a global destination for fandom of all kinds, and Indochine is a perfect example of how we’re creating unique and immersive entertainment events on the international stage,” said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Indochine during their sold-out Central Tour, and to be able to give their legions of loyal fans an unforgettable experience.”

“Pathé Live is extremely excited and proud to bring this spectacular show by the most popular and acclaimed French band to our exhibitor partners and cinema audiences. This first ever Filmed for IMAX concert will offer fans the most immersive and incomparable experience only in movie theaters,” said Thierry Fontaine, President of Pathé Live. “We are very grateful to be working with IMAX, JYL Productions, Sony Music and the band itself on this ambitious and innovative cinema event.”

Tickets for Indochine IMAX previews on November 23 go on sale July 4, and tickets for the main release (November 24) go on sale on July 7.