IFC Greenlights ‘SisterS’ From Sarah Goldberg & Susan Stanley

AMC Networks’ IFC has given a thumbs-up to SisterS, a new original comedy-drama series from Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley (Hotel Amenities). The series has been in development with Peer Pressure, Shaftesbury, RTÉ and Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, Alan Partridge). Lowney will direct the first three episodes of the six episode, half-hour series.

SisterS is a dark comedy-drama about two women, born continents apart, in Canada and in Ireland, who discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip to find their alcoholic father. The project marks the writing debuts of the real-life best friends Goldberg and Stanley, who will also star.

An Irish-Canadian co-production, the IFC original series is produced by Peer Pressure and Shaftesbury, in association with Mermade and Gaze Pictures. AMC Networks’ IFC and streaming service Sundance Now hold the US rights to the series, Crave in Canada, and RTÉ in Ireland. Fremantle will distribute the series in all other territories.

Filming is currently underway on location in Ireland and will continue through June 28 with the support of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

“We are thrilled to be making SisterS, a character-driven comedic drama about how the absence of a parent in childhood can affect life in your thirties, and the macabre humour that can come with trauma,” said Goldberg and Stanley in a statement.

“SisterS made me want one,” said said Blake Callaway, General Manager, IFC, in a statement. “The messy bonds of friendship and family are a perfect fit to IFC and Sundance Now’s unique mix of slightly off comedies. Sarah and Susan have found so much humor among the wreckage of flawed, failed, and absent parenting. These siblings and their breakout creators are going to be just fine.”

Goldberg is repped by UTA, Mosaic, B-Side Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Stanley is represented by The Lisa Richards Agency.