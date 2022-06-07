‘ICrime With Elizabeth Vargas’ To Air In Syndication In 95% Of U.S. In September

Syndicated true-crime show iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas will air in 95% of the U.S. starting in September.

Produced by Scott Sternberg Productions and Trifecta Entertainment & Media, the half-hour show will premiere September 12 and run weekly from Monday to Friday. Hank Cohen, Sternberg and Vargas are all executive producers on the series, which recently started production.

Vargas, who had a lengthy stint as a reporter and anchor for ABC News, is known for her work on 20/20 and, more recently, Fox’s revival of America’s Most Wanted as well as A&E Investigates.

Her new show will feature clips of crimes captured on smartphone video by witnesses, as well as interviews between Vargas and victims, bystanders, law enforcement and the amateur photographers themselves. A panel of crime experts will also contribute their analysis.

“Cell phone videos have completely changed the social landscape,” Vargas said. “Anyone, anywhere, with a cell phone can record crimes as they happen, and those videos can have a huge impact.” The show will highlight “the most powerful of these videos, while providing important insight on the law and how to keep safe,” she added.

“The emergent widespread use of smartphones to immediately record everything as it happens gave us the idea to produce ‘iCrime,’” co-creator and executive producer Scott Sternberg said. “Video from anywhere and everywhere of real situations shot by all of us is a natural way to give viewers a daily dive into the unbelievable realism of crime videos.”

Several notable stations and local TV groups have indicated support for the series, according to the producers, with Nextar’s WPIX in New York scheduling it in a one-hour block as a lead-in to its afternoon newscasts. More than 60 stations from the Sinclair Broadcast Group have the show on their fall lineups as do stations owned by Gray Media Group, Scripps, Cox, Tegna Inc., CBS, Fox and Weigel Broadcasting.

“We’re so gratified that stations have responded to this show in such a big way. This new form of Everyman recordings has become an important new social media tool in helping law enforcement gain truth in crimes committed across the country,” said Cohen, co-creator of the show and CEO of Trifecta, which will distribute it domestically. “And to be producing alongside renowned crime journalist Elizabeth Vargas and veteran crime producer Scott Sternberg just checks all the boxes.”

Trifecta President Michael Daraio will oversee advertising and sponsorship sales for the show. Scott Sternberg Productions will handle international sales.