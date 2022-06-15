Ian Duff To Star In ABC Drama Pilot ‘Criminal Nature’

Ian Duff (We Own This City) is set as a lead opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in Criminal Nature, ABC’s drama pilot from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Raisani, Criminal Nature (fka untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Duff will play Keldon, a handsome, sexy, soulful and genuinely kind ISB (Investigative Services Branch) agent, Audrey’s (McManus) partner and fiancé, who adores Audrey, and vice versa. A silky-smooth master of empathy and interrogation, Keldon and Audrey team up to catch the killer — but their partnership is thrown for a loop when Clay, Audrey’s ex, joins their investigation.

Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.



Duff can most recently be seen in HBO limited series We Own This City. He was previously a series regular on CW’s The Republic of Sarah and had a heavily recurring arc on NBC’s New Amsterdam. On the film side, he was most recently seen in Shaka King’s Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. Duff is repped by The Gersh Agency and M88.