‘I May Destroy You’ Indie Various Artists Limited Hires Channel 4 Commissioner Jack Bayles As Head Of Comedy

I May Destroy You and Sally4Ever producer Various Artists Limited (VAL) has hired Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Jack Bayles as its first Head of Comedy.

Bayles will take up the newly created role from August and will be based in London and Brighton. He’ll be responsible for overseeing VAL’s comedy slate and developing new projects. VAL said the exec, who has 20 years’ experience in comedy, will provide “creative leadership and artistic vision to the role.”

The company was founded in 2017 by Sam Bain, his writing partner and Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and a pair of former Channel 4 commissioners, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni. Bayles will report to Clarke.

Prior to VAL, Bayles produced Channel 4 and Amazon comedy Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, and in 2017 was appointed Commissioning Editor for the broadcaster, which is currently searching for its own Head of Comedy, with Fiona McDermott exiting for AppleTV+.

Bayles was responsible for all three seasons of the BAFTA-winning Stath Lets Flats, two seasons of Derry Girls, two seasons of Aisling Bea’s This Way Up, along with Michell & Webb’s Back, The Curse, Hullraisers and the much anticipated comedy horror puppet show Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, which is finally making its bow on Channel 4 this year after debuting as web series 11 years ago.

Besides BBC3’s lauded Michaela Coel series I May Destroy You, VAL is also behind E4 comedy Dead Pixels and Sky and HBO comedy Sally4Eva.

Jack Bayles, Head of Comedy Various Artists Limited said: “Channel 4 comedy is a vital and precious voice in British comedy, and I’ve loved my time there. The team at VAL have a wonderful philosophy and have excelled with their productions so far. I’m thrilled to be joining them at such an exciting time.”

Phil Clarke, Managing Director Various Artists Limited added: “I’m delighted that Jack is joining us as Head of Comedy after an illustrious career both as an award-winning producer and comedy commissioner. He is a fantastic addition to the creative team and we’re looking forward to the future.”