‘Hunters’ Exec Cory Lanier Joins Village Roadshow Television As SVP, Scripted TV

EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow is bolstering its television ranks.

The company’s television arm has hired Cory Lanier, who has worked on series including Amazon’s Hunters and Jordan Peele comedy series Weird City.

Lanier joins as SVP, Scripted Television. He will report to Village Roadshow’s Alix Jaffe, EVP, Television.

He will help the company produce scripted content across all platforms including streaming, network, and syndication.

Lanier joins from Sreda Global, where he was SVP, establishing an LA studio for the international company. He was previously VP, Television Series and Digital at Sonar Entertainment, where he produced Weird City and Amazon docuseries Lorena as well as exec producing Team Downey’s YouTube Premium docuseries The Age of AI.

In addition to helping develop and oversee Hunters, he had a four year stint at Legendary Television, serving as Vice President, Television and Digital Studios, and also worked for veteran film producer Hunt Lowry.

Village Roadshow Television projects include a TV movie reboot of Nash Bridges for USA Network, starring Don Johnson, which premiered last November.

“We’re delighted for Cory to join us as we expand our leadership team. With his impeccable taste, tremendous breadth of experience and great working relationships across the industry, he will be a wonderful asset,” said Jaffe.