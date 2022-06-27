Humanitas Prize Nominees Revealed

After a two-year hiatus, Humanitas has revealed the nominations for its 2022 Humanitas Prizes in nine categories

Winners will receive their trophies during a September 9 in-person ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Launched in 1974, the Humanitas Prizes honor film and television writers whose work explores the human condition, with recipients receiving a trophy and a cash prize.

Here are the nominees for the 46th annual Humanitas Prize:

Children’s Teleplay

El Deafo: Written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb

Karma’s World: “Hair Comes Trouble” – Written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love: Written by Alex Galatis

The Babysitters Club: “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye” – Written by Sascha Rothchild

Comedy Feature Film

Don’t Look Up: Written by Adam McKay

Everything Everywhere All At Once: Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Queen Bees: Written by Donald Martin

tick, tick…BOOM!: Written by Steven Levenson

Comedy Teleplay

Abbott Elementary: “Pilot” – Written by Quinta Brunson

black-ish: “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods…” – Written by Robb Chavis

Somebody Somewhere: “BFD” – Written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen

The Conners: “Triggered” – Written by Lecy Goranson

Documentary

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock: Shannon Kring

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches: Julia Marchesi

In the Same Breath: Nanfu Wang

Through Our Eyes: “Shelter” – Smriti Mundhra

Drama Feature Film

A Hero: Written by Asghar Farhadi

CODA: Written by Siân Heder

Nine Days: Written by Edson Oda

The Starling: Written by Matt Harris

Drama Teleplay

Chicago P.D.: “Burnside” – Written by Ike Smith

Pachinko: “Chapter One” – Written by Soo Hugh

Queen Sugar: “May 27, 2020” – Written by Anthony Sparks

Swagger: “Radicals” – Written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann

This is Us: “The Challenger” – Written by Dan Fogelman

Family Feature Film

8-Bit Christmas: Written by Kevin Jakubowski

Cinderella: Written by Kay Cannon

Encanto: Written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush

Spin: Written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan

Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special

Love Life: “Mia Hines” – Written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd

Maid: “Snaps” – Written by Molly Smith Metzler

Three Months: Written by Jared Frieder

Women of the Movement: “Mother and Son” – Written by Marissa Jo Cerar

Short Film

Far from the Tree: Written by Natalie Nourigat

Girls Are Strong Here: Written by Scott Burkhardt

Leap: Written by Margaret Nagle

Nona: Written by Louis Gonzales