Hulu Orders ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ to Series from Liz Tigelaar; Kathryn Hahn Stars

Hulu has picked up Tiny Beautiful Things to series. Kathryn Hahn (Wandavision) will star in the half-hour comedy from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.

Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) will serve as creator and executive producer of the series that’s based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name. Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman and Jayme Lemons will executive produce, along with Strayed and Hahn.

The project reunites Witherspoon, Dern and Strayed, who collaborated on the 2014 film Wild. Witherspoon also teamed with Tigelaar and ABC Signature on the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere.

Here’s the logline: “Tiny Beautiful Things is about a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us.” Eight episodes are planned.

“As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in Tiny Beautiful Things helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it,” said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment in a statement.

“It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed, a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life, and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series,” added Tigelaar in a statement. “Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does, and this show is no different. I’m so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability. A huge thank you to Peter, Dana, Craig and Jonnie and everyone at ABC Signature and Hulu. This project feels like coming home.”

This isn’t the first time Witherspoon and Dern have tried to adapt the book into a series. In 2015, HBO put the project in development with Witherspoon and Dern on board as EPs. Strayed and her husband/filmmaker Brian Lindstrom were set to write the TV adaptation.

