Hulu Musical Series ‘Up Here’ Casts Kate Finneran, John Hodgman, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More

EXCLUSIVE: The Hulu comedy Up Here starring Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Carlos Valdes (Gaslit) has completed casting on several of the leading and recurring roles.

The musical romantic comedy from 20th Television and Old 320 Sycamore Prods. is set in New York City in 1999 and follows an ordinary couple (Whitman as Lindsay and Valdes as Miguel) as they fall in love while discovering the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves. Original songs for the series are from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Series regulars include Kate Finneran (The Gilded Age) as Joan, the unfailingly proper, appearance-fixated mother of Lindsay; John Hodgman (Blindspot) as Tom, Lindsay’s danger-obsessed father and chief coroner of Chittenden County, Va.; Andréa Burns (West Side Story) as Rosie, Miguel’s mother; Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps) as Celeste, Lindsay’s rule-following, risk averse best friend from seventh grade; and newcomer Emilia Suárez as Renee, the queen bee of Miguel’s high school.

Recurring characters are Ned (The Resident‘s George Hampe), Lindsay’s sweet, small town Vermont pediatric dentist boyfriend; Fiona (Women of the Movement‘s Julia McDermott), Miguel’s sharp and acerbic video game project manager girlfriend; Orson (Friday Night Lights‘ Scott Porter), the supremely self-confident and self-important private equity manager who destroyed Miguel’s life; Marta (The Falling World‘s Ayumi Patterson), Lindsay’s sophisticated and not entirely trustworthy New York City roommate; and Ted aka Mr. McGooch (tick, tick, BOOM‘s Brian Stokes Mitchell), a beloved author and illustrator, whose classic children’s books were a fixture of Lindsay’s youth.

Production on the show, which has an eight-episode straight-to-series order, begins this summer in New York. Writers/executive producers are Steven Levenson (showrunner), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez. Executive producers are Thomas Kail and Jennifer Todd and co-executive Producer: Erica Kay Director is Thomas Kail.