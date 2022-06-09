Hulu Adds Four New Food Shows To Slate From Vox Media, Majordomo Media

Hulu Originals today announced four food series from Vox Media Studios and David Chang’s Majordomo Media, including one from Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with David Chang, Majordomo, and Hulu with these brand new series that will leave Hulu’s audience hungry for more,” said Chad Mumm, Chief Creative Officer, Vox Media Studios in a statement. “With a mix of notable chefs, talent, and partners, these innovative series are a fresh take on culinary competitions.”

The series are:

Drag Me to Dinner. If you want a great party, hire a party planner. If you want an outrageous, unforgettable party, call in someone who makes something fabulous and supremely entertaining out of almost nothing… a Drag Queen! Created and executive produced by and featuring Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and their celebrity friends, Drag Me to Dinner is the new close-ended comedic competition that doesn’t take itself too seriously. In each of these episodes, two new pairs of visionary Queens go wig-to-wig in a competition to throw the coolest themed dinner party on a dime. Set in a chic yet lo-fi studio, Drag Me to Dinner is a mix of bawdy humor embracing the sharp, unfiltered nature of authentic Drag Culture, and the irreverent fourth wall breaking moments and creative editing of cult hits like Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun and Between Two Ferns. Each episode features something completely unexpected and entertaining. It’s from Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, Matador Content (a Boat Rocker Company), and Boat Rocker. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka serve as Executive Producers in addition to Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Todd Lubin serves as an Executive Producer for Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. James Sunderland is the Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Secret Chef. From Executive Producer David Chang comes a radical twist on the cooking competition, as ten chefs anonymously rank each other’s food through a series of blind tastings. With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most… the food. Produced by Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios. Executive producers for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios include Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker, Will Nothacker and Liz Fine. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen are the executive producers for Majordomo Media. Patrick J. Doody serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Burning Men. On this bracket-style competition series we pit pepper growers against one another in a fight to prove whose creation is hottest. Each episode a new region of growers goes head to head in a series of challenges aimed at testing the heat behind their superhots. The winner of each region advances to the finals, where their peppers are put through the rigors in an attempt to determine whose really is hottest. In the end, only one grower will emerge victorious and take the crown for World’s Hottest Pepper. Produced by Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, High Noon Entertainment.

Chefs vs. Wild. In each episode of the show, two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges. The series will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serve as judge, alongside wild foods expert Valerie Segrest. Produced by Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, Leftfield Pictures. It’s executive produced by Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek and Jordana Hochman for Leftfield Pictures, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Stephen Rankin serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Vox Media Studios has produced six series as part of its food focused programming deal with Hulu. Additional series include the David Chang hosted series The Next Thing You Eat and Eater’s Guide to the World, narrated by Maya Rudolph.