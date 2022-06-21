Hulu Releases First Trailer For ‘Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers’

A new documentary from Hulu seeks to capture the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The streamer today dropped the first teaser trailer for Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, from director and executive producer Antoine Fuqua. This teaser offers insight from Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe, and others about the rise of the Lakers. No premiere date has been set.

The ten-part docuseries is executive produced by Lakers CEO and controlling owner, Jeanie Buss. It was in development well before the March premiere of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which has taken hits for, among other things, depicting Jerry West as a foul-mouthed and moody man. In a column, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote “Jerry Buss is egomaniac entrepreneur, Jerry West is crazed coach, Magic Johnson is sexual simpleton, I’m pompous prick. They are caricatures, not characters.”

Here is the description for the Hulu doc: “When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players. Today, Dr. Buss’s empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss’s own family. Running the franchise as a “mom and pop” operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom. But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build. Ultimately, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness.”

Other executive producers on the docuseries include Haven Entertainment’s Kevin Mann, Michael Mann and Brendan Bragg, Los Angeles Media Fund’s (LAMF) Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman and longtime Lakers senior executive Linda Rambis. Rounding out the team are Emmy Award-winning editors Jake Pushinsky and executive producer/writer Steven Leckart.