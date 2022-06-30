Hulu Appoints Kelci Parker To Newly-Created Role As VP Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu Originals today named Kelci Parker to the newly-created role of Vice President, Animation as the streamer continues to expand its slate of adult animated originals.

In her new role, Parker will oversee both development and current programming efforts and will report to Jordan Helman, head of scripted content, Hulu Originals. Series in the adult animated space under the Hulu Originals banner include Koala Man, Solar Opposites, Hit-Monkey, and Futurama.

Parker joined Hulu in July of 2020, and has served as the lead development/current programming executive on Hulu’s most watched comedy Only Murders in the Building, as well as Life and Beth, How I Met Your Father and the Marvel animated projects MODOK and Hit-Monkey. She also cultivated relationships with up-and-coming comedic talent including Dewayne Perkins, Caleb Hearon, Holmes Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Biniam Bizunah, and Opey Olagbaju.

In November 2021, Parker was promoted to VP of comedy originals at Hulu. Earlier this year, she was honored as one of the top 150 Black Women in Hollywood for Essence and a rising star by Shadow and Act.

Parker began her comedy career as an assistant to Kent Alterman, the president of Comedy Central, before rising through the ranks to director of original content. She previously worked at Dickhouse Entertainment and for director Spike Jonze.