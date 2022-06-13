Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For Covid Just Hours After Tonys Performance; Standby To Temporarily Step Into ‘Music Man’ Role

Hugh Jackman tested positive today for Covid, according to The Music Man producer Kate Horton. As a result, standby Max Clayton will play Professor Harold Hill on Broadway alongside star Sutton Foster beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14 and continuing through Tuesday, June 21.

The news comes just hours after Jackman performed live onstage at the Tonys with Foster and a number of other castmembers. You can watch that below.

Deadline has reached out to representatives for The Music Man regarding the rest of the cast and will add whatever statement we receive.

Jackman is the second big Broadway star in last week to get it, after it was announced last Wednesday that Beanie Feldstein would miss a week of Funny Girl performances.

In a statement, producer Horton said, “Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it’s Max Clayton to the rescue. We’re excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery.”

Ticketholders for upcoming shows at the Winter Garden Theater should contact their original point of purchase if they wish to exchange them for a future performance.

The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.