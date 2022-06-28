Skip to main content
Howard Stern V. Supreme Court: Radio Jock Says He Might Run For President Following Roe Overturn

howard stern
Howard Stern Screengrab courtesy Sirius XM

Radio talk host Howard Stern is so upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade he’s threatening to run for president.

On his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, Stern said “If I do run for president, and I’m not f*cking around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices.” His primary goal, he said, is, “I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Stern said he told co-host Robin Quivers, “I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now” following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Stern said he’d also do away with the Electoral College.

One big caveat, though: Stern will only consider running for president in 2024 if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee. “I’ll beat his ass,” Stern boasted.

Stern does have a little experience in the political arena: In 1994 he ran for Governor of New York on the Libertarian Party, pledging to reinstate the death penalty and requiring road crews to work only at night. He withdrew from the race after refusing to file the required financial disclosure forms.

