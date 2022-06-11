How to Watch The 75th Annual Tony Awards This Sunday On TV, Streaming & On Demand

Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One.

Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall in New York on the CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson.

The roster of presenters also includes Josh Lucas, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Lilli Cooper, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren and Patrick Wilson.

DeBose has confirmed that, in addition to its usual In Memoriam segment, the Tonys also will pay respects to the swings and understudies who made this Covid-plagued Broadway season possible.

The Tony Awards: Act One airs live 7-8 p.m., ET/4-5 p.m., PT; The 75th Annual Tony Awards airs live 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT; both take place Sunday, June 12.