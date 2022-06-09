How To Watch The Primetime January 6 Hearings Online & On TV, Plus Schedule & Who’ll Be Testifying

A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first hearing will start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The second will be held Monday, June 13th, at 10 a.m. ET. There may be as many as eight days of hearings before month’s end, and more in September. You can watch them all below.

The committee plans to unveil previously unseen footage from the attack on the Capitol, conduct interviews with Trump White House staffers and also play videos of its interviews with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to the Washington Post.

The hearing reportedly will also include testimony from Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who was following the right-wing group The Proud Boys as the Capitol was attacked, and Caroline Edwards, a Capitol police officer who was injured.

C-SPAN is serving as the pool for broadcast and cable media, and will cover the hearing with seven cameras. Each network — except Fox News, which is not covering the hearings in full — will add analysis and reporting.

With mounds of data, graphic presentations, thousands of hours of footage and hundreds of photos, the hearing reportedly will be much more media heavy than is typical. That’s likely part of why James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, has been advising on the presentation.

What follows are the coverage plans that each network has for the hearings, which can also be streamed at january6th.house.gov.

ABC

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage at 8 p.m. EDT, alongside chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.

ABC News Digital, ABC News Radio and the ABC NewsOne affiliate service will provide coverage as well as key takeaways and analysis of the hearings’ political impact. FiveThirtyEight will look at past congressional hearings and, next week, will explore the social network and ties of those who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attacks.

Following the hearing, the ABC News Live Prime streaming channel will have coverage, with live reports from White House.

Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have coverage Thursday and Friday.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead the network’s primetime coverage on Thursday at 8 p.m., ET on the CBS broadcast flagship. The primetime coverage will be simulcast on CBS News Streaming with all CBS News broadcasts and platforms delivering coverage around the hearing. CBS News’ coverage will make full use of the Network’s state-of-the-art Washington studio, including an interactive touch screen that will help viewers to visualize the U.S. Capitol, both inside and out, and better understand the events of Jan. 6.

Joining O’Donnell for the special coverage Thursday night will be John Dickerson, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues as well as congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane.

The CBS News Streaming Network, CBS News Radio and affiliate service CBS Newspath will have special, live coverage of each of the House select committee’s public hearings. Uninterrupted coverage will be available to watch at CBSNews.com/hearings. Viewers can also watch CBS News’ live coverage on CBSNews.com and the network’s YouTube channel.

Coverage of the hearings will also be included on CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation.

CNN

Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor the network’s special coverage from D.C. starting at 7 p.m. ET with analysis from Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, John King, Chris Wallace, Jamie Gangel, Gloria Borger and Laura Coates. Additionally, Manu Raju and Ryan Nobles will report live from Capitol Hill and Kaitlan Collins will report live covering President Biden from Los Angeles throughout the evening. CNN’s special coverage will resume after the hearing with additional analysis. Don Lemon will anchor the network’s late-night coverage starting at 11 p.m. ET.

CNN’s coverage of the January 6 committee hearings will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available.

C-SPAN

The public affairs network is serving as the pool for broadcast and cable media and will cover the hearing with seven cameras placed strategically around the stately Cannon Caucus Room. The setup will include a “head on” camera, getting cover shots of the dais; a manned “head on” camera to get shots of committee members; a manned “cut” camera, to get shots of members at the dais or of witnesses and their table; a robotic witness camera; and another witness camera. The hearing will be live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app.

Fox News & Fox Business

Special coverage kicks off at 8 PM/ET with chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier along with executive editor of The Story Martha MacCallum co-anchoring live from Washington, D.C. on Fox Business Network. The coverage will be offered to Fox broadcast affiliates across their platforms. It will also be live streamed on Fox News Digital for free, without authentication and live streamed on Fox Nation. Fox News Audio will present live coverage of the hearings in full beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox News Channel’s primetime programs will cover the hearings “as news warrants.” At 11 p.m. ET, Fox News @ Night anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will anchor a two-hour live special joined by Baier and MacCallum for news analysis through 1 a.m. ET.

NBC

On Thursday, Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report on the broadcast channel and NBC News NOW, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Among those joining Holt are NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd, Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson, Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, Senior Congressional Correspondent Garrett Haake and Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor. NBC News Now will carry the special report on the hearings and also offer additional live breaking coverage throughout the hearings, including live special coverage of the hearings on the morning of Monday, June 13 from Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas.

NBC News Digital will offer real-time updates, reporting and analysis throughout the duration of the hearings.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will offer live special coverage of the hearings via broadcast, online and social channels beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Coverage of the second hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, June 13.

NewsHour’s special coverage will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, with reporting from chief correspondent Amna Nawaz, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins at the hearings and chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett at the White House.

Guests during Thursday’s special coverage will include Mary McCord, Executive Director of Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown Law and Donell Harvin, Senior Policy Researcher at The Rand Corporation/Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for the Government of the District of Columbia.

You can live stream the hearings on NewsHour’s homepage as well as on its Twitter, Facebook Live and YouTube pages.