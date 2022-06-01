‘Honor Society’: Angourie Rice & Gaten Matarazzo Film Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date, First Photos

HONOR SOCIETY -- Gaten Matarazzo as Michael Dipnicky and Angourie Rice as Honor Rose in Honor Society streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+©2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Paramount+ revealed their upcoming YA comedy Honor Society will debut on the service on July 29. First-look photos of the film can be found above and below.

Deadline announced Honor Society had been greenlit exclusively in January.

Produced by Awesomeness Films, the coming of age film follows Honor (Angourie Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse).

Gaten Matarazzo, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum, and Ben Jackson Walker also star.

Avery Konrad as Emma, Kelcey Mawema as Tailia, and Angourie Rice as Honor Rose Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with compelling YA content and partner with Awesomeness Films to bring Honor Society’s bold story of ambition and empowerment to Paramount+ this summer,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming.

Honor Society is directed by Oran Zegman, with screenplay by David A. Goodman. The film is produced by Michael Lewen and executive produced by Syrinthia Studer, Ron French, and Don Dunn. Development of the film at Awesomeness is overseen by Fred D. Lee.

More first-look photos can be found below.

Gaten Matarazzo as Michael Dipnicky Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Gaten Matarazzo as Michael Dipnicky and Angourie Rice as Honor Rose Photo Credit: Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Angourie Rice as Honor Rose Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+