Supreme Court Overturns Roe V Wade In Landmark Opinion
Hollywood Responds To Supreme Court Abortion Decision: “How Dare They?”

Abortion-rights activists outside the Supreme Court AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Refresh for updates Hollywood and the Beltway were quick to respond to today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade.

“They did it,” tweeted Bette Midler. “THEY DID IT TO US!”

“A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision,” wrote Yvette Nicole Brown.

Shonda Rhimes tweeted a simple, “This is actually happening.”

To read more about the Supreme Court decision, go here.

Deadline will update this reaction post as more responses arrive. 

