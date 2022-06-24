Hollywood Responds To Supreme Court Abortion Decision: “How Dare They?”

Refresh for updates Hollywood and the Beltway were quick to respond to today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade.

“They did it,” tweeted Bette Midler. “THEY DID IT TO US!”

“A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision,” wrote Yvette Nicole Brown.

Shonda Rhimes tweeted a simple, “This is actually happening.”

This is not the end for these backward thinking conservatives. #Vote! Clarence Thomas writes, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell — rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) June 24, 2022

I really hope losing Roe motivates Democrats to vote in mass in the mid terms because this is all a result of Republican control in the senate, and the court is just getting started taking away our rights, next up contraception and gay marriage. #RoeVWade https://t.co/rVyPeGXJ3e — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) June 24, 2022

A majority of 6 United States Supreme Court justices lied under oath during their Senate confirmation hearings. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 24, 2022

The dude who cried about beer on TV has made a BIG decision about your life, ladies! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 24, 2022

Life wins. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 24, 2022

Gay marriage is next. — Derek DelGaudio (@derek_del) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

What @SCOTUS has done is unconscionable. We continue to fight -LMM https://t.co/cCt1XOHI6Z — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 24, 2022

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

GET READY, GAYS. YOU’RE NEXT. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

The insurrectionist-promoter’s husband siting on the Supreme Court wrote a concurring opinion taking aim at rulings legalizing contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage. Maybe Thomas prefers Americans have sex with their pistols and marry their AK-47’s. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 24, 2022

Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

We knew it was coming.

DON’T WHINE.

VOTE.

DON’T BE SILENT.

VOTE.

DON’T BE DISCOURAGED.

VOTE.

If you want a woman’s right to choose

Safer gun laws

Clean air & water

People to be able to marry whoever they love

VOTE.

There are more of us than them.

So:

FUCK TRUMP’S SCOTUS!

VOTE! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 24, 2022

What tf is actually happening?Full & total control of women 👏🏽DOES 👏🏽NOT👏🏽WORK. It WILL backfire in the worst way. The whole 🌍will come crashing down. Where’s the the sperm, testicle, mankini bathing suit IN PUBLIC legislation?WE DONT GET PREGNANT BY OURSELVES #WHERETHEMENAT https://t.co/gMMxc8qTAK — nicoleariparker (@nicolearip) June 24, 2022

It's the best Supreme Court the 19th Century has yet produced. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 24, 2022

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

“Women can’t decide what to do with your bodies anymore and we watched The Purge and felt that’s a great way to handle gun control” – the supreme dumbass court — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) June 24, 2022

embarrassed to do any self promotion for the new record, on such a dark day. Fuck.

Sending love and my support to all the women out there now under attack by this Christofascist movement — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) June 24, 2022

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

The right to decide when to start a family or not is a choice every individual should be able to make on their terms when the time is right for them. This freedom and dignity is something we should all fight to preserve. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 24, 2022

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

This is actually happening. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 24, 2022

They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

I hope the 53% of white women who just couldn’t stomach voting for @HillaryClinton are happy that they’ve just ensured that their daughters grow up in #Gilead. A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision. A PERSONAL health decision. I’m a Christian and know that. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022

My statement on the Supreme Court overturning #RoeVWade: pic.twitter.com/a3iEBTuctv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 24, 2022

4 of the 5 SCOTUS justices ending #RoevWade were appointed by presidents the majority of US voters voted against. The 5th was appointed by a POTUS who opposed the 1964 Civil Rights Act. There are more of us.

Vote this November.#Dobbs https://t.co/uKCQ1WOA7p — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 24, 2022