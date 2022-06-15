‘Hightown’: Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, Michael Drayer & More To Recur In Starz Crime Drama’s Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt (Army of the Dead), Jeanine Serralles (Utopia), Kaya Rosenthal (The Time Traveler’s Wife), Michael Drayer (Mr. Robot), newcomer Ellie Barone and Taja V. Simpson (The Oval) have signed on for recurring roles in the third season of Starz’s crime drama, Hightown.

Created by Rebecca Cutter (Gotham), Hightown is set in the beautiful but bleak world of Cape Cod, watching as Jackie Quiñone’s (Monica Raymund) journey to sobriety is overshadowed by a murder investigation dragging her into its fold. The show’s second season saw the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clash with its off-season reality. Quinones (Raymund), achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, was out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, she was laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man she holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior (Shane Harper). For Jackie, it is personal. But then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past. Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

Dillahunt will play Shane Frawley, a charismatic and charming gangster from South Boston. He owns a slew of legitimate businesses across Massachusetts, but his plans to take the Cape by storm are far from legit. As the new man on the scene, he will be a massive thorn in drug trafficker Osito’s (Estimond) side.

Serralles has been cast as Rachel, a lonely woman who lives with her grandmother, who has found comfort in writing letters to prisoners…which sends her down a dangerous path.

Rosenthal has been tapped for the role of Sarah, a rookie cop, who has been assigned to Ray’s unit on an undercover assignment. She’s got great instincts and is a thoroughly modern millennial who puts Ray in his place.

Drayer plays Owen Frawley, nephew of Dillahunt’s Shane, who was kicked off the Red Sox farm team for blatant steroid abuse and casual violence. He is a vicious, funny, reckless drug dealer and all-around loose cannon. His bad behavior is enabled by his uncle Shane.

Barone plays Veronica, a tough working girl who’s mysteriously gone missing and quickly becomes Jackie’s latest obsession.

Simpson will portray Janelle, a no-nonsense physical therapist at the Provincetown prison, who can handle everything the prisoners throw her way. After years of keeping her guard up, she has fallen in love with the prisoner, Osito. Despite being blissfully happy, life has taught her that nothing this good can last.

The series from Lionsgate Television premiered on Starz in May of 2020 and was renewed for a third season in March. Cutter exec produces alongside Gary Lennon (Power), Ellen H. Schwartz and the trio of Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick), Jonathan Littman (Lucifer) and KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer) from Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Dillahunt has recent appeared on series including Fear the Walking Dead, The Guest Book and The Gifted, as well as such features as Ambulance, Army of the Dead and Widows. He’ll next be seen in Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe pic Blonde for Netflix, as well as 3000 Pictures’ adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, the Nelms brothers’ action-thriller Red Right Hand and the Amazon Freevee series, Sprung.

Serralles has previously been seen on series including Bull, Utopia, The Path and The Good Wife. Notable film credits include The Woman in the Window, Hot Summer Nights, Inside Llewyn Davis and Across the Universe.

Rosenthal recently appeared on HBO Max’s The Time Traveler’s Wife, as well as the podcast series Verdict.

Drayer has been seen on series including The Equalizer, A Million Little Things, Claws, Manifest, Mr. Robot, Sneaky Pete, Vinyl, Shades of Blue, Aquarius, The Following and The Sopranos, among others. Notable film credits include the Indies Catch the Fair One, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, Nerve, God’s Pocket and All Is Bright.

Barone originated the role of Vera in the world premiere of Fall Springs directed by Tony nominee Stephen Brackett, after graduating from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. They have made appearances on series including Revolution, Doom Patrol and HBO’s Little Britain USA.

Simpson has appeared on series including The Oval, A House Divided and Insecure, among others. She’ll next appear in Lola 2—the sequel to Antoine Allen’s 2020 drama Lola, in which she played the title role.

Dillahunt is represented by APA and D2 Management; Serralles by Buchwald and Soffer Entertainment; Rosenthal by Stride Management and Myman Greenspan Fox; Drayer by Gersh and MJ Management; and Simpson by Stewart Talent, E Cubed Management and Fox Rothschild.