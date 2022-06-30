Heyday Television President Tom Winchester Launches See-Saw Films-Backed Pure Fiction Television

Heyday Television President Tom Winchester has launched a production company backed by Power of the Dog producer See-Saw Films and talent agency Hamilton Hodell.

See-Saw, which also produced Top of the Lake and Slow Horses, has backed Pure Fiction Television, which will produce commercial content for the British and global markets, seeking to capitalize on the absence of overall deals by offering strategic partnerships to top talent.

See-Saw will offer business affairs and production support to Winchester’s nascent outfit and COO Simon Gillis will sit on Pure Fiction’s board.

Winchester has spent the past three-and-a-half years as President of Heyday, the NBCUniversal-backed outfit founded by Harry Potter producer David Heyman, overseeing the likes of Netflix’s Clickbait and hiring teams in London and LA.

He said: “At Pure Fiction, we want to reflect the changes afoot within our industry by redefining how partnerships work with talent. We believe in celebrating collaboration, so that everyone benefits and we make the best work possible.”

See-Saw bosses Iain Canning and Emile Sherman called him a “clear creative and entrepreneurial force.”

The Pure Fiction deal was brokered on behalf of See-Saw by Gillis. Jeremy Gawade of Lee & Thompson acted for Hamilton Hodell and Michael Brader of Wiggin for Winchester.