HBO Max Orders ‘Scavengers Reign’ To Series; Adult Animated Sci-Fi To Premiere In 2023

HBO Max has ordered the adult animated sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign to series. Set to premiere next year, the series is co-created and executive produced by animators, writers, and directors Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner. It’s from Titmouse and will be unveiled at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued.

Benjy Brooke serves as supervising director; executive produced by Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse. Co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill for Green Street Pictures.