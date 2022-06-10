Harvey Weinstein Trial For LA Sex Crimes Gets October Start Date

Almost a year after Harvey Weinstein was extradited to Los Angeles to face rape and other multiple sex crimes charges, the incarcerated former producer today learned when his trial will begin.

At a downtown hearing this morning with Weinstein present, LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench marked October 10 on the calendar for the start of the jury trial. Once jurors are selected, the proceedings are anticipated to take about two months.

“We have four months to prepare and we are ready to face this and win it,” a spokesperson for Weinstein told Deadline on Friday

Looking at 140 years behind bars if found guilty, Weinstein is facing grand jury indictments of four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, plus one count of sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery in incidents involving five women in L.A. County over a nine-year period.

Last year, one of Weinstein’s West Coast attorney Mark Werksman proclaimed that the material submitted to the grand jury by LA County D.A. George Gascón’s office in the summer of 2021 was “weak and insufficient. Despite numerous motions by the defense, the judge has rejected all attempts to have the matter dismissed or diminished.

Currently held in DTLA’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility, the 70-year old Weinstein recently had his appeal of his New York State 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan rejected unanimously by a five-judge panel. Additionally, Weinstein was hit on June 8 by UK officials with at two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996. It is unclear right now, how and when the once looming mogul will actually face British justice as his convictions and trials pile up.

First charged and arrested for rape in May 2018 after detailed revelations by the New York Times in October 2017 into decades of abuse and alleged assaults by Weinstein, the producer was sentenced to 23-years in prison just over two years ago. After a prolonged legal battle over jurisdictions during the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, Weinstein was flown out to LA on July 20 last year.

The subject of still more upcoming books Weinstein found himself on the printed page after the self-published Harvey Weinstein: My Story started showing up on Amazon last month. Written it seems by two of Weinstein’s fellow Twin Towers inmates, the tome was compiled by Dennis Sobin, director of the nonprofit Prisons Foundation. Full of lurid tales from Weinstein’s past, The 203-page My Story was pulled off the Jeff Bezo’s everything story on May 27 after media attention and complaints from Weinstein’s lawyers.

“We are currently looking into legal recourse,” said attorney Alan Jackson to Deadline at the time.