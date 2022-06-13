It Starts On The Page: Read The Season 1 Script “The Strong Black Woman” From Amazon Prime’s ‘Harlem’

Tracy Oliver created Harlem, based on her own life experiences, because she wanted more stories of Black friendship out there. After an initial delay due to Covid, the Amazon Prime Video series premiered in December 2021 and has been renewed for a second season.

Season 1’s Episode 7, “The Strong Black Woman,” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Oliver created and wrote the comedy revolving around four girlfriends living in Harlem. Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) became friends at NYU and are now in their 30s trying to balance their love lives and careers as they follow their dreams.

“Strong Black Woman,” written by Britt Matt and directed by Stacey Muhammad, begins with Camille pondering the origin of the term “Strong Black Woman.” Tye is in the hospital after her health scare, with Quinn sitting by her bedside. As Tye receives news, Camille is worrying about her job prospects at Columbia University and Angie deals with a problematic cast member in Get Out: The Musical.

