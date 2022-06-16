‘Hacks’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO Max

Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels will be back for more stand-up stories after HBO Max renewed Hacks for a third season.

The move comes less than two weeks after the critically acclaimed comedy series ended its second season on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer.

Jean Smart’s Vance, a Las Vegas comedian who takes a new routing on the road in season two, [SPOILER] leaves Hannah Einbinder’s Daniels at the end of the sophomore run by firing her as her co-writer, following a successful stand-up special that she backed herself and initially sold via QVC, so that her young protégé could strike out on her own.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

The series, which was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who serve as showrunners, also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams as well as Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Related Story 'Starstruck' Renewed For Third Season By HBO Max

Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman as well as Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa also featured in season two.

The second season saw a big rise on season one; the streamer said that its season two opener was 125% above its season one debut last year.

Hacks is produced by Universal Television. It is exec produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said, “We congratulate Hacks’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television. We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, added, “The first two seasons of Hacks — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen —gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.”