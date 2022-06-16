Composer Carlos Rafael Rivera Unveils Character Themes From HBO Max’s Hit Comedy Series ‘Hacks’ – Hear Two Exclusive Tracks

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has a pair of exclusive tracks from composer Carlos Rafael Rivera’s Season 1 soundtrack for HBO Max’s Peabody and multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy series Hacks, which is set for digital release tomorrow via Lakeshore Records.

Renewed for a third season just this morning, the series explores the evolving, dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Rivera’s evocatively melodic score for Hacks revolves around its character themes for Ava and Deborah, also heard in Season 2. “Other than having the privilege to score themes for the amazing HACKS duo that is Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels, played respectively by the incredibly talented Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, it is great to collaborate with one of the best comedy writing teams in Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs,” says the composer of his experience on the series. “This soundtrack presents our character’s themes with story-based variations. And although they may at first seem quite opposite (Deborah on her way out, and Ava on her way up) they have so much more in common than we may at first perceive.”

Carlos Rafael Rivera Courtesy of Anita Andrade

Rivera is a Grammy and two-time Emmy winning composer best known for his scores to Netflix’s acclaimed series Godless and The Queen’s Gambit, who last year was named TV Composer of the Year at The World Soundtrack Awards. He has also thus far lent his talents to Universal Pictures’ drama A Walk Among the Tombstones from The Queen’s Gambit co-creator Scott Frank, as well as the series Just Beyond for Disney+, among other projects.

Created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, Hacks wrapped its second season on June 2nd. The series also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo. Downs and Aniello exec produce via their Paulilu banner, alongside Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy Award winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Listen to “Ava’s Theme” from Hacks above. “Deb’s Theme” can be found below.