Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Blumhouse-Produced Documentary ‘The Youth Governor’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Blumhouse-produced feature documentary, The Youth Governor, slating it for release on August 26.

The feature directorial debut of Matthew and Jaron Halmy takes place within the halls of California’s Capitol, watching as 4000 teenagers run a fully functioning government complete with legislators, lobbyists, political party bosses and elections. Over the course of four months, three candidates emerge from a field of 40 in the race for the 72nd Youth Governor. On the campaign trail, in their homes, and with peers watching their every word, we discover how these aspiring politicians put together the unique mix of ambition and activism it takes to win.

The Youth Governor premiered at the Cleveland Film Festival, then going on to screen in Milwaukee and Phoenix. Blumhouse produced alongside Matthew Halmy, with Mary Lisio and Amanda Spain serving as executive producers.

“It’s not a weekend retreat or a classroom, it’s four months of immersion,” said directors Matthew and Jaron Halmy of Youth & Government, the national YMCA program at the heart of the film. “It was mesmerizing and inspiring to watch these kids lose themselves in the democratic and electoral process with total conviction.”

Founded in 2017, Greenwich Entertainment is an independent film distribution company specializing in narrative and documentary features, which handled the record-setting theatrical release of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s Academy Award-winning documentary, Free Solo. Other past Greenwich titles include Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, from Oscar winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman; Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon; Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop, starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy; Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily, starring Molly Shannon; and The Rescue, directed by Chin and Vasarhelyi. Additional upcoming releases include the gospel pic Stay Prayed Up, music doc Darryl Jones: In the Blood, and Tribeca 2021 doc Accepted.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition of The Youth Governor with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.