You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan On Roe V Wade Decision: Guest Column
Read the full story

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He’s “Renouncing” His Citizenship, Moving To UK

AP

Billie Joe Armstrong don’t want to be an American idiot.

The Grammy-winning Green Day singer/songwriter slammed the US during a Friday night concert in London, and vowed he was moving to the UK. He proclaimed “F**k America,” adding that he was “renouncing” his citizenship in the wake of the Supreme Cout overturning Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections.

Armstrong, 50, told his audience “There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miseable f**king excuse for a country” when he made his reveal..

He added: “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

It’s not the first anti-US sentiments from Armstrong, whose “American Idiot” takes shots at life in the US. He has repeatedly made political statements during his concerts and in interviews.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

64 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad