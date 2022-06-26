Billie Joe Armstrong don’t want to be an American idiot.
The Grammy-winning Green Day singer/songwriter slammed the US during a Friday night concert in London, and vowed he was moving to the UK. He proclaimed “F**k America,” adding that he was “renouncing” his citizenship in the wake of the Supreme Cout overturning Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections.
Armstrong, 50, told his audience “There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miseable f**king excuse for a country” when he made his reveal..
He added: “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”
It’s not the first anti-US sentiments from Armstrong, whose “American Idiot” takes shots at life in the US. He has repeatedly made political statements during his concerts and in interviews.
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He’s “Renouncing” His Citizenship, Moving To UK
Billie Joe Armstrong don’t want to be an American idiot.
The Grammy-winning Green Day singer/songwriter slammed the US during a Friday night concert in London, and vowed he was moving to the UK. He proclaimed “F**k America,” adding that he was “renouncing” his citizenship in the wake of the Supreme Cout overturning Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections.
Armstrong, 50, told his audience “There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miseable f**king excuse for a country” when he made his reveal..
He added: “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”
It’s not the first anti-US sentiments from Armstrong, whose “American Idiot” takes shots at life in the US. He has repeatedly made political statements during his concerts and in interviews.
Must Read Stories
Roe V Wade Overturned: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ EP On Finding Hope & Mobilizing; Biden, Harris – Full Coverage
‘Unprecedented’ Filmmaker Alex Holder On The Making Of His Donald Trump Doc: The Deadline Interview
‘Elvis’ & ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ In Dead Heat For No. 1 With $30.5M; Cruise Pic Tops $1B WW
‘Yellowstone’ & ‘1883’s Kevin Costner, Faith Hill And Tim McGraw On How Taylor Sheridan’s Words Brought The Dutton Clan To Life
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
64 Comments
Sidebar