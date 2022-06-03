‘Gossip Girl’s Johnathan Fernandez Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed actor and writer Johnathan Fernandez (Gossip Girl) for representation.

Fernandez is currently a series regular on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival, playing the character Nick Lott. He recently wrapped three seasons as a series regular on Fox’s action series, Lethal Weapon—there playing LAPD pathologist and forensic technician Bernard Scorsese. Additional TV credits include Bull, Girls, Younger and Adam Ruins Everything. The New York native was also a regular panelist on the panel game show @midnight, which aired on Comedy Central between 2013 and 2017.

Fernandez recently wrote, starred in and executive produced his first short film, Lillian., co-starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz and directed by Keesha Sharp (Lethal Weapon). He is an alumnus of the ABC Discovers Talent Showcase and continues to be represented by Edna Cowan Management and attorney Dave Ryan at Felker Toczek Suddelson.