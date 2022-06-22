ITV Adapting Fox’s Gordon Ramsay Cooking Format ‘Next Level Chef’

Gordon Ramsay is taking his Fox cooking format Next Level Chef back to Blighty. ITV has commissioned a UK adaptation of the show and set a 2023 airdate.

The British celebrity chef is still riding high after Fox last month gave the original show a second season and a prime post-Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and ordered a remake of his BBC cooking format Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. He now has another feather in his cap.

Produced by Fox-backed Studio Ramsay Global, Next Level Chef will run to eight parts. ITV said its version, which will also run on streaming service ITVX, will be a “one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet challenge, billed as the toughest and most epic cooking contest on TV.”

The format is set in a huge studio space, with three unique kitchen spaces set across three storeys and measuring almost 50ft high. Each floor tests the contestants’ culinary creativity, agility, flare, and expertise, as they vie to progress to the Next Level. The top level is a state-of-the-art kitchen utopia, while the gloomy basement level is a ‘scraps only’ surroundings.

Ramsay will be joined by two fellow judges, who are currently unnamed but billed as “the most elite names in food.” The trio will preside over and mentor a group the talented chefs who will compete against each other. Across the three floors, they battle it out to produce the most mouth-watering dishes and avoid elimination. The winner will receive a life changing cash prize of £100,000 ($123,000) and a one-year mentorship under all three mentors.

Casting is currently underway, with home chefs, social media stars and budding chefs all being urged to apply. News of the format deal first emerged in the UK in March.

ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and Commissioning Editors Lily Wilson and Paula Thomas Gallie ordered the show. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Iain Peckham are executive producers, Lyndon Tovey the series editor and Sarah Needham and Ben Flower production executives.

“Next Level Chef is a dynamic, edge of your seat cooking competition in a league of its own. We’re so excited to welcome Gordon back to the UK and get started on perhaps the most ambitious TV studio the world has to offer,” said Rawcliffe.

Gordon Ramsay added: “Next Level Chef is off the chart, next level everything; a culinary competition that is epic on every level. From the size of the enormous structure to every challenge, every moment of jeopardy is huge. I want to see our chefs, social media stars, home cooks whatever their level, whatever their experience, show me what they can do.”