Goran Visnjic Joins ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ For Season 3 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Timeless and ER star Goran Visnjic is joining the cast of Vikings: Valhalla for a major multi-year arc. Making his debut in Season 3 of the Netflix series, he will play Erik the Red, the legendary Viking father of Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), who is living in exile in Greenland for crimes he committed in Iceland and Norway.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Vikings: Valhalla, created by Jeb Stuart as a sequel to the Michael Hirst-created Vikings, was released in February and quickly earned a two-season renewal following a strong showing in Netflix’s Top 10 viewership rankings. The drama begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson (Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson)), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

The cast includes Corlett, Gustavsson, Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Caroline Henderson. Vikings: Valhalla is produced by MGM Television. Stuart, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin, and John Weber are executive producers.

Visnjic has starred in a string of TV series, including ER, Extant, Red Widow and Timeless, was recently seen in multi-episode arcs on The Boys and This Is Us. He will next be seen in the Hellraiser reboot. Visnjic is repped by Entertainment 360, WME and attorney Barry Tyerman.