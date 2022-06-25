Google Will Allow Relocations Without Explanation For Employees Affected By Roe V. Wade Decision

Google will allow its employees in states where abortion is outlawed to relocate without explanation, a company memo released Friday stated

“This is a profound change for the country that deeply effects so many of us, especially women,” wrote Google Chief People officer Fiona Cicconi in an email. “Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation.”

The company is already working on assigning relocations for employees who don’t want to return to the office. The company has a return-to-office policy that began in April. Google has more than 30 locations across the US.

In addition to relocation, employees will also be provided “support sessions,” the memo said.

The company’s US benefits and health insurance plan for full-time employees already covers out-of-state medical procedures that are not available where an employee lives and works. Now, the company has added travel benefits to that package.