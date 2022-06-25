Google Will Allow Relocations Without Explanation For Employees Affected By Roe V. Wade Decision

Google will allow its employees in states where abortion is outlawed to relocate without explanation, a company memo released Friday stated
“This is a profound change for the country that deeply effects so many of us, especially women,” wrote Google Chief People officer Fiona Cicconi in an email. “Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation.”
The company is already working on assigning relocations for employees who don’t want to return to the office. The company has a return-to-office policy that began in April. Google has more than 30 locations across the US.
In addition to relocation, employees will also be provided “support sessions,” the memo said.
The company’s US benefits and health insurance plan for full-time employees already covers out-of-state medical procedures that are not available where an employee lives and works. Now, the company has added travel benefits to that package.
Here’s the full memo:
Hi everyone,
This morning the US Supreme Court issued a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that rolls back Roe v. Wade.
This is a profound change for the country that deeply effects so many of us, especially women. Everyone will respond in their own way, whether that’s wanting space and time to process, speaking up, volunteering outside of work, not wanting to discuss it at all , or something else entirely. Please be mindful of what your co-worker many be feeling and, as always, treat each other with respect.
Equity is extraordinarily important to us as a company, and we share concerns about the impact this ruling will have on people’s health, lives and careers. We will keep working to make information on reproductive healthcare accessible across our products and continue our work to protect user privacy.
To support Googlers and their dependents, our US benefits plan and health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures that are not available where an employee live and works. Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation. If you need additional support, please connect 1:1 with a People Consultant.
We will be arranging support sessions for Googlers in the US in the coming days. These will be posted to Googler News.
Please don’t hesitate to lean on your Google community in the days ahead and continue to take good care of yourselves and each other.
