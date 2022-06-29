Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ To World Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto Film Festival said Wednesday that Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his hit 2019 murder mystery pic, will world premiere at this year’s edition of the festival, which runs September 8-18.

No firm date has been set for the premiere. Knives Out, which grossed $311.6 million worldwide when it bowed in November 2019, also had its world premiere that year at TIFF.

Daniel Craig returns to the film franchise as gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, who this time travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. The A-list cast this time includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline along with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Johnson directed and wrote the pic and produces with his producing partner Ram Bergman.

Netflix has been slowly rolling out info for its franchise since it landed it a blockbuster deal in March 2021 after a bidding battle with Apple and Amazon. As Deadline broke, Netflix pacted with Johnson to make two sequels with Johnson and the helm and Craig as Blanc.

The original Knives Out starred Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, LaKeith Stanfield and more and was acquired in a single-picture deal by MRC, which distributed it via Lionsgate. The first film cost $40 million and was owned and licensed by Johnson and Bergman on a picture-by-picture basis, meaning they could get the best price they could find for follow-ups.

Sources said the final Netflix deal for the sequels was worth north of $400 million, making it one of the biggest streamer pacts in history.

The original bowed in the holiday season in 2019 and Johnson earned an Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for the script. A holiday release is also planned for Glass Onion though no date has been set by Netflix.

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed the title for the sequel, with Johnson weighing in on the stand-alone nature of the films, a la his inspiration Agatha Christie.

Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

The Toronto Film Festival is readying for a return as a fully in-person event after being all but virtual the past two years during the pandemic. Last year, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast claimed the TIFF People’s Choice Award, often a bellwether tipping Oscar success; the Focus Features pic ended up with seven Oscar noms including Best Picture, and like Johnson with Knives Out, Branagh won the Original Screenplay prize.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery news is the first programming to be revealed for this year’s TIFF.