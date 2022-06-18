Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC.

A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s plans and activities relevant to our communication.”

The Washington Post reported yesterday that the January 6 Committee has obtained email correspondence between Trump lawyer Eastman — who once clerked for Judge Thomas — and Ginni Thomas, who was reportedly pressuring other White House officials to overturn the results of the election.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” Thomas told the conservative outlet Daily Caller yesterday, according to Reuters.

The letter reportedly sent to Thomas sets forth a series of potential dates for her interview with the committee including July 6,7,8 and 11. The hearings are being televised live by most broadcast networks and cable news outlets.

Eastman has denied that he ever had conversations about “any matters pending or likely to come before the Court” with either Ginni Thomas or her husband.

“I can categorically confirm that at no time did I discuss with Mrs. Thomas or Justice Thomas any matters pending or likely to come before the Court,” said Eastman. “We have never engaged in such discussions, would not engage in such discussions, and did not do so in December 2020 or anytime else.”