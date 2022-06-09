‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan

On the heels of the newly announced Ghostbusters toon series in the works at Netfilx comes word of an animated feature based on the 38-year-old IP.

Sony Pictures Animation is teaming with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan to develop the untitled movie from Brenda Hsueh’s script. Who they gonna call to direct it? Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska.

Sony Pictures made the announcement tonight during its Ghostbusters Day Ecto-Fest, which celebrates the June 8, 1984, release of the original film.

The studio teased in a CimenaCon sizzle reel in April that a fifth live-action film in the franchise was in the works, following the original, 1989’s Ghostbusters II, the female-led 2016 Ghostbusters reboot and last year’s Reitman-directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony today confirmed what the end credits of the 2021 pic — which grossed $197.4 million worldwide — had hinted at: The next sequel will return to the original scene of the slime: New York City and the firehouse.

The 1984 Ghostbusters was helmed by Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson, along with Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis and Annie Potts. It became a sensation, spawning a title song by Ray Parker Jr. that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks.

The stream-crossing gang and filmmaker reunited five years later for Ghostbusters II, and Paul Feig directed the 2016 pic that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was headlined by Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. Several of the original stars also showed up.